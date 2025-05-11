Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 24,188 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,188 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.13% of CoreCivic worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CoreCivic by 318.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 86,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CXW. Noble Financial upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

NYSE:CXW opened at $21.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49. CoreCivic, Inc. has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. CoreCivic’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

