Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 68.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,916,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,242 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,560,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,031,000 after buying an additional 3,507,044 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,140,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,916,000 after acquiring an additional 164,239 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,792,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,920 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,683,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,997 shares during the last quarter.

BKD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

NYSE:BKD opened at $6.89 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 65.92% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. Analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

