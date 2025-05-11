Benjamin Edwards Inc. Makes New Investment in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in YETI by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,529,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,924,000 after purchasing an additional 51,443 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in YETI by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,560,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,114,000 after buying an additional 489,063 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in YETI by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,501,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,812,000 after buying an additional 22,123 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in YETI by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,131,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,557,000 after acquiring an additional 60,407 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,003,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,651,000 after acquiring an additional 200,443 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YETI shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. KeyCorp raised YETI from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on YETI from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on YETI from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

YETI stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average is $35.84. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.91.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $351.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.72 million. YETI had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

