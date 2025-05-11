ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Down 5.9% – Time to Sell?

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.86 and last traded at $19.94. Approximately 2,564,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 3,741,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADMA has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 71.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 7.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.74.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

