2,812 Shares in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Bought by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,970,000. Finward Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,775,000. PPSC Investment Service Corp increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp now owns 446,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,325,000 after purchasing an additional 66,582 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 59,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 31,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgepath Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC now owns 163,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 28,341 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of TQQQ opened at $58.99 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $93.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.46.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
