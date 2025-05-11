2,156 Shares in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Purchased by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in argenx by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,618,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,207,000 after purchasing an additional 824,750 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in argenx by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,786,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,002,000 after purchasing an additional 86,687 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 629,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40,330 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 302,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,821,000 after purchasing an additional 64,183 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in argenx by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 206,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,814,000 after buying an additional 43,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARGX. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on argenx from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on argenx from $1,100.00 to $1,065.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.94.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $549.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $596.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $613.38. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $352.77 and a 1-year high of $678.21. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -624.60 and a beta of 0.57.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.34 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

