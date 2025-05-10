Greenline Partners LLC Purchases New Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $50.37 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $32.84 and a one year high of $53.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.92.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

