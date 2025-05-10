Gen Wealth Partners Inc Buys 315 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Gen Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,738 shares in the company, valued at $902,359.92. This represents a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $70.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.13. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.96%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.