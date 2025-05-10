Geller Advisors LLC Has $790,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT opened at $51.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.30. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.