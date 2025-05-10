First Manhattan CO. LLC. Has $6.50 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $185.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.40. The stock has a market cap of $99.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

