Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 19,086 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 932,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 280,402 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 613,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 269,014 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,152,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth about $992,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti raised Pitney Bowes to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.
Insider Activity
In other Pitney Bowes news, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 1,250,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $12,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 622,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,935. The trade was a 66.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Arthur Fairweather sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $1,407,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,650.35. The trade was a 42.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,941,529 shares of company stock worth $19,517,109. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Pitney Bowes Stock Performance
Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $11.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40.
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $493.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.99 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.43%.
Pitney Bowes Company Profile
Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.
