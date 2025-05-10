Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Takes $559,000 Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 53,827,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,600,000 after buying an additional 909,210 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,445,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,055,000 after acquiring an additional 850,612 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,459,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,178,000 after purchasing an additional 813,660 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6,300.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 7,689,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,234,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,357,000 after purchasing an additional 252,942 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.48.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

