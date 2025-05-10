Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 15,336 G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 249.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

GIII opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average of $29.14. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $36.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.30. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GIII shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GIII

About G-III Apparel Group

(Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.