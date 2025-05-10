Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 79.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26,139 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Albemarle by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE ALB opened at $57.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $49.43 and a 1-year high of $137.50. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.71.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALB has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Albemarle from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Albemarle from $133.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Albemarle from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.43.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

