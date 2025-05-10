29,061 Shares in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Acquired by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,398,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,968 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 592.0% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,711,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,961,000 after buying an additional 1,464,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,551,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,457,000 after acquiring an additional 793,403 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $12,105,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,316,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,968,000 after purchasing an additional 434,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Independence Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 10,000 shares of Independence Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 873,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,524,071.65. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $232,245 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.13. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $160.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 457.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRT. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

Get Our Latest Report on Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.