Zacks Research Has Negative Forecast for Snap-on Q2 Earnings

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Snap-on in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $4.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.07. The consensus estimate for Snap-on’s current full-year earnings is $19.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $5.13 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $21.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNA. Longbow Research raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Snap-on from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.83.

NYSE:SNA opened at $316.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.15. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $252.98 and a 1 year high of $373.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.81.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 44.82%.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total transaction of $2,325,883.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,310,898.80. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total value of $2,179,212.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,817.17. This represents a 96.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,011 shares of company stock valued at $12,116,859. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 421.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

