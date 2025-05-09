What is Wedbush’s Estimate for RHP Q2 Earnings?

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ current full-year earnings is $8.81 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.93 EPS.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $587.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.52 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 49.23%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RHP. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RHP

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE RHP opened at $96.88 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $121.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.69.

Institutional Trading of Ryman Hospitality Properties

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,153,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,168,000 after buying an additional 931,283 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 238.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after acquiring an additional 76,311 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 111,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.54 per share, with a total value of $802,851.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 832,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,178,640.40. This represents a 1.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $45,895.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,675 shares in the company, valued at $259,555.25. This represents a 15.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.46%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.