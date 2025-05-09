TSE:AFN Q2 EPS Forecast Lowered by National Bank Financial

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Ag Growth International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $6.58 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AFN. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Ag Growth International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Desjardins increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.86.

Ag Growth International Price Performance

Shares of TSE AFN opened at C$38.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$732.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.22. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$30.81 and a 12 month high of C$58.14.

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is 47.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ag Growth International

In other news, Director Anne De Greef-Safft acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$36.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,985.00. Also, Director Janet Giesselman acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$36.35 per share, with a total value of C$218,076.00. Insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $436,101 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.