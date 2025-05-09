Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Bought by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $17,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 29,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TCOM. Mizuho raised shares of Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.08.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $61.98 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.46. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Trip.com Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

About Trip.com Group

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.