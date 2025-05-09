Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Tidewater had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 13.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Tidewater Stock Performance

Tidewater stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.00. Tidewater has a 1-year low of $31.17 and a 1-year high of $110.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TDW shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tidewater from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded Tidewater from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners downgraded Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Insider Transactions at Tidewater

In other news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.11 per share, with a total value of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,208,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,589,753.70. This trade represents a 1.14 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tidewater Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.