The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by First Manhattan CO. LLC.

First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 202.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,060 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,256 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $30,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Boeing by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,021 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in Boeing by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,619 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 6.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $101,296,000 after buying an additional 38,332 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Boeing by 473.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,565,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $268,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $848,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $111.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Melius upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boeing to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.90.

Boeing Trading Up 3.4 %

Boeing stock opened at $191.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $196.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

