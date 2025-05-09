Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Shares Bought by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 1,012.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,003,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913,019 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.33% of Stevanato Group worth $21,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $572,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,848,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 293,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 63,041 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE purchased a new position in Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $748,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 68,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 15,555 shares during the last quarter.

Stevanato Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Stevanato Group stock opened at €22.41 ($25.18) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of €20.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.51. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 12-month low of €16.56 ($18.61) and a 12-month high of €24.90 ($27.98).

Stevanato Group Increases Dividend

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported €0.20 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.20 ($0.22). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of €352.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €346.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.0613 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This is a boost from Stevanato Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.05. Stevanato Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Stevanato Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stevanato Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of €25.70 ($28.88).

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

