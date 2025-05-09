QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Position Trimmed by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,972 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,402 shares during the quarter. QCR accounts for about 2.6% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QCR were worth $22,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in QCR by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 987.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 22,221 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 176,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 51,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in QCR by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in QCR by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR Price Performance

QCRH opened at $67.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.80. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.75 and a 12 month high of $96.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.78.

QCR Announces Dividend

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. QCR had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $76.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QCR

In other QCR news, CEO Larry J. Helling purchased 1,000 shares of QCR stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $64,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,235.92. The trade was a 2.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Klein sold 630 shares of QCR stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $46,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,415.20. The trade was a 59.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QCRH shares. Raymond James set a $78.00 price objective on QCR and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of QCR from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on QCR from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QCRH

About QCR

(Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.