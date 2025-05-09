Q2 EPS Estimates for Revolve Group Decreased by Roth Capital

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 7th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $296.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

RVLV opened at $17.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.10. Revolve Group has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $39.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 1,302.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 40.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 12,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $325,962.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,620. This trade represents a 9.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 65,722 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $1,978,232.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,300. This trade represents a 47.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,406 shares of company stock worth $4,378,812. 43.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

