Q2 EPS Estimate for OnKure Therapeutics Lifted by Analyst

OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for OnKure Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.21) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.28). The consensus estimate for OnKure Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.05) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for OnKure Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.75) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.91) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.80) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of OnKure Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of OnKure Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of OnKure Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OnKure Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of OKUR opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.40. OnKure Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06.

OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OnKure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,381,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OnKure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,782,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OnKure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $7,088,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of OnKure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $5,461,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in OnKure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $4,506,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OnKure Therapeutics, Inc engages in discovering and developing precision medicines that target biologically validated drivers of cancers underserved by available therapies. The company uses a structure and computational chemistry driven drug design platform, committed to improving clinical outcomes for patients by building a robust pipeline of small molecule drugs designed to selectively target specific mutations thought to be key drivers of cancer.

