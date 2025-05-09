Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX) Announces Earnings Results

Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Power Solutions International had a return on equity of 293.35% and a net margin of 12.46%.

Power Solutions International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSIX opened at $27.75 on Friday. Power Solutions International has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $45.74. The firm has a market cap of $638.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Power Solutions International in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Insider Activity

In other Power Solutions International news, major shareholder Gary S. Winemaster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $46,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,944,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,513,418.87. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Power Solutions International

Power Solutions International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial, and transportation end markets.

Further Reading

