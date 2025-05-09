PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Stock Position Reduced by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,378 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.65% of PJT Partners worth $24,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,192,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 637,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,651,000 after acquiring an additional 220,526 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 658.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,628,000 after purchasing an additional 157,483 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,269,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PJT Partners by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,515,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,987,000 after buying an additional 127,060 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $146.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.76. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.74 and a 1-year high of $190.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.31.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.26 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.64%.

In related news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.74, for a total value of $708,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,301.12. This represents a 68.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citizens Jmp downgraded PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on PJT Partners from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.50.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

