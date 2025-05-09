Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by First Manhattan CO. LLC.

First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,466,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,238 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $113,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Match Group by 30,240.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 420.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTCH. BTIG Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Match Group from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.44.

Match Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $27.47 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.19.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $831.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.35 million. Match Group had a net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 574.22%. Match Group’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Match Group’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $7,958,987.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,533.40. The trade was a 99.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.