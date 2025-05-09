LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Stock Position Lifted by G2 Investment Partners Management LLC

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,929 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the quarter. LSI Industries makes up approximately 2.0% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $7,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 894.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 1,559.9% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 777.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded LSI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on LSI Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

LSI Industries Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.50. The company has a market cap of $481.43 million, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.25. LSI Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $132.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.72 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

