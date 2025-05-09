Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD) Insider Buys £20,055.45 in Stock

Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD – Get Free Report) insider Sheena Mackay acquired 64,695 shares of Lords Group Trading stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £20,055.45 ($26,570.55).

LON LORD opened at GBX 31.36 ($0.42) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Lords Group Trading plc has a 1-year low of GBX 23.60 ($0.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 50 ($0.66). The company has a market cap of £50.08 million, a PE ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 26.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 31.59.

Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported GBX 1.85 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lords Group Trading had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lords Group Trading plc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.06) price target on shares of Lords Group Trading in a research report on Thursday.

Lords Group Trading is a leading distributor of building, plumbing, heating and DIY goods in the UK. The Group is principally focused on the growing Repairs, Maintenance and Improvement (RMI) market, with approximately 80 per cent. of the Group’s demand focused on this segment of the construction market.

The Group principally sells to local tradesmen, hardware stores, small to medium sized plumbing and heating merchants, construction companies and retails directly to the general public.

The Group seeks to grow through a variety of organic and inorganic strategies, including geographic reach, product expansion, the active expansion of e-commerce platforms and the continued investment in its logistical capability.

