iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Eschler Asset Management LLP

Eschler Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Eschler Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Eschler Asset Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 146,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,016,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 48,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $149.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.38. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $129.38 and a one year high of $183.51. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.