iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 553,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,883 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Fiduciary Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $71,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $123.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.11. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $105.18 and a one year high of $134.50.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.3282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.