Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) SVP Larry Fernandes Sells 2,400 Shares

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $325,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,696.72. The trade was a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $137.11 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $111.54 and a fifty-two week high of $155.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.56 and a 200-day moving average of $135.58.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

INGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens dropped their price target on Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INGR

Institutional Trading of Ingredion

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 11,432 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,109,000 after purchasing an additional 83,708 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 1.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,683,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ingredion

(Get Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.