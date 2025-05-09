HC Wainwright Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for PRLD

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.48). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prelude Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.81) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.68) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.30. Prelude Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRLD. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 307.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 231,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 174,906 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 252,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 302,031 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 280.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 666,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 491,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 747.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 109,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, insider Andrew Combs acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,284.87. The trade was a 26.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Krishna Vaddi purchased 675,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $465,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,999,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,514.24. This trade represents a 50.97 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 822,500 shares of company stock worth $568,475 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

