Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR) Position Reduced by Encompass Capital Advisors LLC

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,048,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,359 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Greenfire Resources worth $28,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GFR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Greenfire Resources in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in Greenfire Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenfire Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenfire Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenfire Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Greenfire Resources Stock Up 12.3 %

NYSE:GFR opened at $4.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.31. Greenfire Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25.

Greenfire Resources ( NYSE:GFR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $123.16 million during the quarter. Greenfire Resources had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.02%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Greenfire Resources in a research note on Wednesday.

Greenfire Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen.

