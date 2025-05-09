GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC decreased its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 47,544 shares during the period. Natera makes up about 2.0% of GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $13,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth $2,894,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Natera by 753.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 24,324 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Natera by 1,328.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRA. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Natera from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Natera from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Natera from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.76.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $162.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.58 and a beta of 1.79. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.14 and a twelve month high of $183.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.18.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.09. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.04, for a total transaction of $115,663.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,495,748.76. The trade was a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 87,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $12,514,804.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,160,963.60. This represents a 30.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,436 shares of company stock worth $22,019,079 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

