G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Ubiquiti by 926.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 113,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,609,000 after purchasing an additional 102,268 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 99,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,927,000 after purchasing an additional 49,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,197,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ubiquiti Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $353.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $313.28 and its 200-day moving average is $333.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $469.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.12. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 296.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ubiquiti from $236.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ubiquiti news, CAO Kevin Radigan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.99, for a total transaction of $347,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,407.16. This represents a 28.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 93.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

