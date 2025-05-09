G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Sells 43,455 Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,455 shares during the quarter. Graham makes up about 1.6% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 653,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Graham by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,693,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Graham by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 352,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,697,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 1,479.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 158,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 148,340 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of GHM stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average is $37.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.53 million, a P/E ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 0.71. Graham Co. has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Graham had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Graham Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Graham Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

Further Reading

