G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Acquires 75,007 Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) by 275.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,007 shares during the quarter. Sezzle makes up 6.8% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Sezzle worth $26,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Sezzle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Sezzle by 3,575.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sezzle by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.83 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of SEZL stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 8.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.33. Sezzle Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $81.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. Sezzle had a return on equity of 101.18% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $271.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Analysts forecast that Sezzle Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sezzle announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Paradis sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 315,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,625,000. The trade was a 5.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

