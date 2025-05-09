FWL Investment Management LLC Makes New $56,000 Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 525 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,102,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,646,455,000 after buying an additional 496,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,080,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,010,721,000 after purchasing an additional 781,162 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,732,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,653,054,000 after buying an additional 1,426,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Shopify by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,516,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,883,039,000 after buying an additional 968,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Shopify by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,487,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,752,834,000 after buying an additional 7,316,862 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $143.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Shopify from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Shopify from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shopify Stock Down 0.3 %

SHOP stock opened at $94.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.66. The stock has a market cap of $122.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $129.38.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.79). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

