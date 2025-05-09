Fundsmith LLP Trims Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Fundsmith LLP decreased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 591,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for approximately 3.1% of Fundsmith LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fundsmith LLP owned approximately 2.80% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $723,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 583,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $713,627,000 after acquiring an additional 52,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $682,340,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 455,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $557,680,000 after buying an additional 25,873 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $444,327,000 after acquiring an additional 96,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $372,954,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD opened at $1,100.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,121.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,225.50. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $946.69 and a 52-week high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $883.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.61 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,110.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,296.13.

Insider Activity

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total transaction of $1,037,815.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,248.46. This represents a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total transaction of $810,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,108.04. This represents a 99.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

