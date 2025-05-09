Fundsmith LLP Reduces Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Fundsmith LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,966,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,451 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide comprises approximately 2.4% of Fundsmith LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fundsmith LLP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $552,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,003,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,806,000 after buying an additional 149,123 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,523,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447,860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,126,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,787,000 after purchasing an additional 95,035 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,785,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,980,000 after purchasing an additional 435,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $649,883,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $97.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $89.70 and a 1-year high of $106.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.80.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.09%.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.91, for a total value of $163,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,748.57. This represents a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $701,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,934.30. This represents a 9.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,588,044 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

