Fullcircle Wealth LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Uber Technologies Inc bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $207,842,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,760,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388,232 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 55,032,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,412,000 after buying an additional 2,281,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,208,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,015,000 after acquiring an additional 817,638 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,115,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,458,000 after acquiring an additional 672,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JOBY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 10,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $80,132.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,892,257.48. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 166,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $955,001.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,328,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,219,789.53. The trade was a 0.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 668,827 shares of company stock worth $4,108,524 in the last ninety days. 32.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Joby Aviation Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Joby Aviation stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $10.72.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

