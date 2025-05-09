Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 159,100 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 159,100 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.24% of Insmed worth $30,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INSM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $65.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $84.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.61 and its 200 day moving average is $73.32. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Transactions at Insmed

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $92.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.63 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,519,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,079,091.58. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 37,828 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total transaction of $2,973,659.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,873,970.65. This trade represents a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,337 shares of company stock valued at $14,284,557 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on INSM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Insmed from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

