Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,393 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,486 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $28,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 287.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $136.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.10 and a twelve month high of $228.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.38.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $205.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

