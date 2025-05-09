Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 685,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,488 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $31,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $176,784,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Rollins by 389.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,770,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,396,000 after buying an additional 2,203,859 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $74,249,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,819,000 after buying an additional 1,282,508 shares during the period. Finally, BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $50,161,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $675,217.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,600.68. This trade represents a 14.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $171,194.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,866.20. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,330 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $56.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.02 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $57.72.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $822.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 target price on Rollins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.57.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

