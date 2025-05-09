Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,651 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.59% of Arrow Electronics worth $35,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 1,072.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 37,746 shares during the last quarter. Lind Value II ApS lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Lind Value II ApS now owns 648,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,374,000 after buying an additional 172,669 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 261,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,436,000 after purchasing an additional 14,971 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $118.47 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.50 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.75. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.33. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William F. Austen purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.12 per share, with a total value of $197,828.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,174.96. This represents a 31.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 353 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.11, for a total value of $39,574.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,549 shares in the company, valued at $173,658.39. The trade was a 18.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.