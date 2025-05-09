Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 225,352 PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 225,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,145,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after acquiring an additional 51,289 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth $936,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,094 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 15,327 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 733 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $41,824.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,161,966.46. This trade represents a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,475 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $312,403.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,875,374.20. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,455 shares of company stock valued at $368,322 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $54.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.10. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $103.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.92.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.39 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 38.57% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

