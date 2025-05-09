Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 21,916 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,916 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 1.00% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $13,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USPH. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of USPH opened at $71.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.25 and a 200 day moving average of $83.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.77 and a 12 month high of $108.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.69, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.44.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $183.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.78 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.11%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $142,050.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,564.48. This represents a 19.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on USPH shares. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Read Our Latest Report on USPH

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.