Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases 95,710 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,710 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $20,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,239,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,449,000 after purchasing an additional 462,450 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,658,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715,837 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 74,400.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,335,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312,325 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,592,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,579,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,564,000 after purchasing an additional 246,610 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Roblox from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Roblox from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.91.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 1,375,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total value of $99,261,394.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,983 shares in the company, valued at $16,024,952.77. This represents a 86.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 982 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $60,157.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,513,028.86. This represents a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,164,386 shares of company stock worth $146,492,013. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $70.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of -48.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average of $59.21. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $75.74.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

